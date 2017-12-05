(Photo: Reuters/Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports) Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to throw a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at New Era Field, Dec. 18, 2016.

It appears that Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor did not sustain any ligament damage in his left knee.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has announced that Taylor is listed as day-to-day with a patellar tendon contusion in his knee, and he also confirmed that the Pro Bowler will continue to start at quarterback if he is healthy enough to play.

"We'll take it one day at a time right now. Everything is a little bit fluid right now," McDermott said, via the Bills' official website.

Taylor managed to avoid a serious knee injury, but it really didn't look good during their 23–3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback actually hurt his left knee on the first play of the match after he was sacked by Patriots linebacker David Harris, but he would continue to play through the pain until he was replaced by rookie Nathan Peterman in the fourth quarter.

"He was in pain, you could see it in his facial expressions," Bills running back LeSean McCoy said after the game, according to the team's official website.

"He was hurt, it shows he's a true warrior. I think he came out once the game got out of reach. He played the whole game banged up, hurt. He didn't complain about it. He still ran when he needed to. He's tough. He's a guy from Hampton, those guys are built over there. I wouldn't expect anything less from him," he continued.

Taylor completed nine of his 18 passes for 65 yards before he left the game, and he had one interception as well.

If Taylor is unavailable, Peterman will likely get his second career start when the Bills take on the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.

Peterman completed six of 15 passes for 50 yards after he came in for Taylor.