Buffalo Bills Roster, Injury News 2017: Tyrod Taylor Expected to Start on Sunday If He Is Healthy

(Photo: Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports) Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) rolls out to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium, Nov. 26, 2017.

The Buffalo Bills may get quarterback Tyrod Taylor back in time for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

The Pro Bowl quarterback missed their week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts due to a knee injury, but on Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed he's going to get the start on Sunday "when healthy."

Of course, the caveat here is that he has to be healthy enough to play. Fortunately, all signs point to Taylor being available since he participated in Wednesday and Thursday's practice sessions and he took most of the first-team reps.

"I can probably do more damage (to the knee), but at this point it's pain tolerance," Taylor said after Wednesday's practice, via the Democrat and Chronicle.

"It feels good today and I expect it to keep getting better. I haven't had any setbacks, fortunately," he added.

Nathan Peterman got the start at quarterback last Sunday, but he suffered a head injury in the third quarter of the game and he remains in the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol. Joe Webb will act as Taylor's backup if Peterman is unavailable, and the Bills will have no other choice but to start him if Taylor misses the game as well.

"It's a little bit challenging," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

"That said, we've faced challenges all year. The biggest thing for us is the communication around it, making sure we're up to the minute on the updates with the health of the quarterback position, and I'm confident we'll be fine," he continued.

At 7–6, the Bills are in the thick of the American Football Conference (AFC) wild-card playoff race, but they can't afford to lose games in the coming weeks because a handful of teams are just behind them in the standings.