Bills reportedly more interested in trading Taylor given the current state of the quarterback market

Reuters/Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports Nov 12, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) looks to make a tackle on Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) as he runs the ball during the first half at New Era Field.

The Buffalo Bills recently put an end to their long postseason drought, and the franchise has its sights set on becoming a consistent winner.

Tyrod Taylor played a significant part in helping the team finally reach the playoffs again, but recent rumors are now hinting that he may not be the quarterback starting for the Bills at the beginning of next season.

Ian Rapoport, a national insider for the NFL Network, recently reported on what the Bills' may be planning to do with regards to Taylor. According to the report, the team's main goal with regards to the quarterback during this offseason is to trade him.

There are still plenty of teams out there that need someone reliable to man the quarterback position, and Taylor has shown that he can help a team.

In all likelihood, Kirk Cousins is the primary target for most quarterback-needy teams but some of them will obviously miss out on him.

The teams that will be unable to sign Cousins could very well pivot to Taylor and give him a chance to start for them.

As for the Bills, one of the reasons why they may be okay with trading the quarterback who helped put an end to their postseason drought is because they may be eyeing someone else who they want taking snaps for them over the long haul.

Hogs Haven recently passed along a rumor hinting that the Bills may be trying to make a deal with the New York Giants for the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.

If the Bills can successfully execute that trade, the rumor then hints that they may use that pick to take UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

The Bills have an important offseason in front of them, and football fans will likely be tuning in to see how the surprise playoff entrants will attempt to build on what they have accomplished.