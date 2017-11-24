Buffalo Bills to Start Tyrod Taylor at Quarterback in Sunday's Game Against the Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo: Reuters/Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports) New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) looks to make a tackle on Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) as he runs the ball during the first half at New Era Field, Nov. 12, 2017.

The Nathan Peterman experiment didn't last long. In fact, it only lasted one half.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Tyrod Taylor will get the start at quarterback when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

"It's the right thing for our team. It was my decision and it will always be about what's best for our team," McDermott said, via Yahoo Sports.

Despite the fact that they are still right in the thick of the playoff race, McDermott made the baffling decision to bench Taylor in favor of Peterman in last week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and it backfired miserably.

The rookie quarterback was historically bad in his first start in the National Football League (NFL) and he actually threw five interceptions in the one half. Taylor would replace Peterman at halftime, but the Bills couldn't recover and they ended up losing the game 54–24.

Taylor would complete 15 of his 25 pass attempts for 158 yards, and he had a touchdown as well. Peterman only completed six of his 14 passes for 66 yards.

McDermott would go on to say that he didn't regret the decision to start Peterman, but it was clearly an ill-advised move.

Taylor obviously didn't agree with the decision to start Peterman over him last Sunday, but he's not going to let it bother him while he gets ready for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

"(I'll) visit it maybe sometime down the line, but right now it's about the Chiefs and whatever it takes to find a win, week in and week out. This team is capable of making the playoffs. We have a whole bunch of talent, so we have to do whatever it takes to fix the things we haven't been doing well and get back on the right track," Taylor said, according to the Bills' official website.