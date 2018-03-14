'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' Might Be Next In Line For A Reboot

Facebook/BuffyTheVampireSlayer An image from "Buffy The Vampire Slayer"

Hollywood has been digging up archives for reboot and remake possibilities, and it might not be long before "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" gets the treatment.

During the INTV conference in Jerusalem, Fox Chairman and CEO Gary Newman has hinted that they are eyeing on resurrecting the cult favorite series, revealing that it is "probably the most ripe show we have for bringing back."

He did not say they are doing a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot just yet, but he hinted that they might end up doing it at some point.

"It's something we talk about frequently," he said as per Deadline. "Joss Whedon is one of the greatest creators we've ever worked for. When Joss decides it's time, we'll do it," he went on to say.

Once hailed as one of the greatest televisions of all time, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is a supernatural drama starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular character. The series, which premiered in 1997 and ran for seven seasons, followed Buffy Summers as she tries to live a normal life while coming to terms with the fact that her destiny is far from normal as it involves fighting vampires and other forces of darkness.

Indeed, reboots are a current trend in both television and film with favorites like "Charmed" and "The Greatest American Hero" making a return. Fox itself has dabbled into it, having brought back "The X-Files" and developing a new iteration of "24." Not too long ago, the network also revived "Prison Break," and there are talks about another season for the Wentworth Miller drama.

However, Newman noted that reboots are not a focus for them, and that they happen usually because they are approached by the creators themselves. He also recognizes the challenges that come with such attempts and that he knows it is tricky to pull one off.

He says that while doing reboots allow them to get "a leg up on marketing," he believes that it is paramount they do it with a "great creative reason in mind."

"If you do it cynically, if...I don't think it's going to work," he goes on to say. This could be any truer for the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" series, especially with the original receiving critical acclaim and success.