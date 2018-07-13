Build-a-Bear Quickly Shuts Down Chaotic 'Pay Your Age' Sale

Build-a-Bear Workshop, a retailer dealing in teddy bears and stuffed toys, held a "Pay your Age Day" event that proved to be too popular for its own good. The event, which was supposed to let children take home a custom-designed bear for a few dollars, was immediately called off due to safety concerns.

Crowds of children and their parents quickly turned into long lines and chaos, prompting the company to put out an important announcement.

Flickr/Gunther Hagleitner Build-a-Bear Workshop's "pay your age" deal was cancelled amidst long lines and chaos on Thursday, July 12,2018.

"We understand that many Guests were turned away as, due to safety concerns created by the crowds, authorities in certain locations closed Build-a-Bear stores and, in other locations, we were forced to limit the line," the update read, adding that given the situation, Build-a-Bear branches will not be able to serve everyone clamoring for a toy in time for the "Pay Your Age Day" event.

Build-a-Bear Workshop usually retails teddy bears and stuffed animals for around $25 to $35. With their first "Pay Your Age Day" promo, children can take home a bear as cheap as they are as young, amounting to a few dollars at most for the younger kids.

Moreover, adult prices are capped at $29 as well for the promo that the company described as their "biggest-in-store deal" yet, according to Fortune.

The basement bargain prices drove crowds of parents and excited children lining up, to the extent that local authorities have warned Build-a-Bear branches about crowd and safety concerns, as the company said in their statement on social media.

"We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible," the retailer announced, to the disappointment of many customers who vented in the comments section.

To make it up to them, the company has awarded vouchers to Build-a-Bear Bonus Club members that can be claimed until Sunday, July 15.