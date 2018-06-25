'BUILD THE WALL!': Trump Calls for Immediate Deportation of Undocumented Immigrants

President Donald Trump once again took to social media to denounce immigrants entering the country illegally. According to his post on Sunday, June 24, they should be deported "immediately," without hearings and court cases.

In the current administration's "zero tolerance" border policy, illegal immigrants who are apprehended at the border are immediately taken in for criminal charges. Since this policy has started in May as announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the criminal prosecution of adults has resulted in the raging controversy centered around the children that have been separated from their parents and families.

Pixabay/geralt President Donald Trump took to social media to call for the immediate removal of immigrants entering the country illegally without being granted a court hearing.

While this debate that has divided the nation has reached its peak last week, the plight of the children has also been linked to another separate issue — the increasingly worrisome backlog now facing the border courts with every illegal immigrant charged with criminal cases.

Trump is now calling for the immediate deportation of all the people that he referred to as "invaders," without the circumstances that have resulted in this immigration nightmare south of the country.

"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came," he posted on Twitter earlier this weekend, adding that the current system, is now "a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order."

He also pointed out that most of the children came without parents, likely referring to the ongoing fiasco that has prompted the administration to come up with an Executive Order ending the practice of separating migrant kids from their parents.

As of the time of this writing, Donald Trump has continuously posted a series of tweets on the topic, reaching a conclusion just a few hours ago.

"If this is done, illegal immigration will be stopped in it's tracks - and at very little, by comparison, cost. This is the only real answer - and we must continue to BUILD THE WALL!" Trump wrote in his latest tweet.