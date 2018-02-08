'Bull' Season 2 Episode 15 Spoilers: Bull Deals With a Suspect Faking Schizophrenia

Facebook/BullCBS Bull deals with a fake schizophrenic in episode 15.

In episode 15, Bull (Michael Weatherly) gets a challenging case in dealing with a fake schizophrenic suspect.

On the next episode of "Bull" season 2, titled "Witness for the Prosecution," the titular character is up against a suspect faking to be schizophrenic to avoid being tried for a murder.

According to the episode 15 listing on The Futon Critic, the said suspect is Hazel Diaz, portrayed by Roma Maffia. She is a known drug dealer who killed a police officer. However, the suspect has been able to avoid going to jail by using an insanity defense by acting as a schizophrenic.

But Bull will quickly catch on to the suspect's deceiving ways and will help the district attorney to put the suspect in jail.

"She is a fake," Bull quickly determines after seeing Diaz as seen from the episode 15 promo. He even compliments her while he and Diaz were having a one-on-one session.

"You're very good," Bull tells Diaz.

Other than the big fake-schizophrenia case for Bull, episode 15 might feature a little bit about Cable (Annabelle Attanasio).

The episode 15 promo showed a sad-looking Cable inside the elevator before the doors closed. Then, moments later, Bull addresses his team about a certain issue.

"This is not a conversation you want to have with me," Bull said to his team. Is it possible that the team are trying to get Cable back after she was fired by Bull?

In episode 14, Bull fired Cable for putting everyone in danger with her reckless decisions in the assigned case.

"Cable, you broke the law. You put the case at risk. You put me and my company at risk. You put the entire country at risk," Bull told his former employee when he fired her.

Given those circumstances, Bull might not think that bringing Cable back is a good idea.

"Bull" season 2 returns on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.