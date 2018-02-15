'Bull' Season 2 Episode 15 Spoilers: DA Seeks Jason Bull's Help to Convict a Drug Dealer

Facebook/BullCBS Bull deals with a fake schizophrenic in episode 15.

In the next episode of "Bull" season 2, the district attorney's office will seek Dr. Jason Bull's (Michael Weatherly) help to hopefully convict a suspected drug dealer.

"Bull" season 2's 15th episode, which is titled "Witness for the Prosecution," will feature the titular main protagonist facing a new challenge that could help the district attorney's office finally send a sought-after suspect to jail.

The drug dealer, Hazel Diaz (Roma Maffia), has been under the watchful eye of the authorities for quite some time, not only for dealing illegal narcotics but also for killing a police officer. However, since the time of the murder, the prosecution has been unsuccessful in placing Diaz behind bars after she filed an insanity plea.

Diaz could have been arrested for her crimes but her defense counsel maintained that she was suffering from schizophrenia. The challenge now for Bull is to prove to the court that the suspect is not mentally ill and actually committed her crimes with full awareness.

Fans of the show know by now that Bull is the right person for the job since he is a psychologist with three doctorate degrees. However, the irony in the "Witness for the Prosecution" episode is the fact that Bull's nature of work usually helps his clients on the defense.

Bull, along with his brilliant team, formulates arguments and a line of defense that are so tricky and effective that they can convince a jury to side with his clients regardless if they are really guilty or not.

With Bull's proven success in his past cases, there is no wonder why the DA's office would seek help from someone typically on the other side of the courtroom to finally uncover Diaz's real mental state.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for the 16th episode of "Bull" season 2, which is titled "Absolution," has also been revealed.

"Witness for the Prosecution" will air on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.