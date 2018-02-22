'Bull' Season 2 Spoilers: Chunk's Daughter Anna Seeks Help From Bull In Episode 17

Facebook/BullCBS Promotional image for 'Bull'

An upcoming episode of "Bull" season 2 will feature Chunk's (Christopher Jackson) daughter, Anna (Jazzy Wiliams).

According to CarterMatt, fans should get excited about episode 17 of the current season since it will give them a chance to get to know Anna more. This is not the first time Anna has appeared on the show, though, as she was also featured in the Thanksgiving episode a while back.

Anna will return to the fold when her journalism professor, Chloe (Nikki M. James), finds herself the subject of a lawsuit. A dating app developer is suing Chloe for attempting to steal data, which she is apparently using for an exposé that she is penning about sexual assault cover-ups. Bull (Michael Weatherly) will agree to lend Anna a hand, but things take a drastic turn when the app developer accuses Chloe of stealing the data because she planned on selling it to a competitor.

However, it looks like fans will have to wait a while before seeing Anna again as there are two episodes set to air prior to episode 17. The upcoming one, titled "Witness for the Prosecution," will find Bull trying to help convict Hazel Diaz (Roma Maffia) when he is hired by the DA to do the job. Diaz, a drug dealer, murdered a cop. However, she was not sentenced to jail because of her insanity defense, which she got through faking schizophrenia.

It looks like Bull's morals will be tested in the episode. Things are made harder since the DA specifically ordered him to help Diaz. After that, Bull will take the rare chance of getting a new trial for an old client of his in the next episode, titled "Absolution." His client was convicted of murder 14 years ago, but there may be something wrong with the evidence that was presented at the time.

"Bull" season 2 Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.