'Bumblebee' Movie News: Autobot Goes Retro in First Look Photo

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Hailee Steinfeld will play the role of the high school student and auto mechanic, Charlie Watson, in the spinoff release "Bumblebee."

The fan-favorite "Transformer," Bumblebee, is sporting a retro vibe in the latest sneak peek for the character's upcoming standalone spinoff film.

With still about a year left before the movie arrives in theaters, producers let fans get a glimpse of the well-loved yellow Autobot in a teaser photo released through Empire magazine.

As expected, Bumblebee goes back in time for his very own movie and will take the form of a classic yellow Volkswagen Beetle. Also seen in the preview photo is singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld who plays the role of Bumblebee's companion in the movie named Charlie Watson.

Though not present in the photo, professional wrestler and actor John Cena is also part of the cast.

Before Bumblebee was a shiny, luxury car, the Autobot used to be a classic Beetle automobile in comics and cartoons. Since the upcoming spinoff movie is about Bumblebee's backstory, it has already been confirmed that the plot will be set in the late '80s when Charlie Watson first discovered Bumblebee was an Autobot.

The movie's director, Travis Knight, also told Empire in an interview: "I wanted to approach this massive, expansive franchise and really focus in on a tiny corner of the canvas."

Knight is also known for directing the critically acclaimed animated film "Kubo and the Two Strings" released by studio Laika.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld also provided some insight into the movie's plot. In a recent interview with Collider, the "Pitch Perfect" actress said: "It takes place in the 80s, of course. And it's very character and storyline driven, which is a bit different, but it still has the elements that Transformers fans love and will see in the movie."

Steinfeld also shared details about her character -- a high school student who also worked as an auto mechanic. The actress described Charlie Watson as "incredibly unique and strong."

"Something I love about her is that a lot of people tend to underestimate her knowledge and she continuously proves herself and what she knows and creates this incredible relationship with this Transformer," Steinfeld added.

"Bumblebee" will open in U.S. movie theaters on Dec. 21, 2018.