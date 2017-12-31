'Bumblebee' News: First Look at 'Transformers' Prequel

(Photo: Paramount Pictures) The first look image for "Bumblebee."

The first image for the highly anticipated "Transformers" prequel "Bumblebee" has been released.

It features Charlie, played by Hailee Steinfeld (she is about to turn 18 in the movie), standing next to a VW Beetle, which fans would know is one of the earliest forms of the heroic Autobot as seen in the comics.

He does not appear to be in great shape and is a far cry from the iterations fans saw in the "Transformers" movies. Here, he looks rusty and dirty and that's because "Bumblebee" will find the mechanoid in a junkyard.

In a recent interview with IGN, Steinfeld gushed that while "Bumblebee" will continue the "Transformers" legacy, it will set itself apart from the movies:

It's very character-driven and storyline-driven, which is good. I think will be interesting to see it play out because you still get the action and the Transformers themselves. There's a whole lot in it for the Transformers fans that I think they'll love, but it's definitely about storyline and characters.

On the other hand, Travis Knight, who is set to succeed Michael Bay for the director gig, said in an interview with Empire that his plan for "Bumblebee" is to focus on the "tiny corner of the canvas" of this massive franchise.

Everything I've tried to do at Laika, searching for an artful blend of darkness and light, intensity and warmth, humour and heart, I wanted to bring to the Transformers franchise.

"Bumblebee" hits the theaters Dec. 21, 2018. The synopsis can be read below.