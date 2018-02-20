'Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple' Latest News: New Promotional Video Previews Movie Theme by GRANRODEO

Bungo Stray Dogs Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming anime movie, “Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple,” scheduled for a 2018 release in Japan.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese supernatural mystery anime film, "Bungou Stray Dogs: Dead Apple."

The 90-second video, which is currently available for streaming on KADOKAWA's official YouTube channel, introduces the main players in the movie, while also showcasing some of the intense action scenes that fans can expect from an anime film based on the Japanese manga series written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa.

YouTube/KADOKAWAanime

The video also previews the movie's theme, "Deadly Drive," performed by GRANRODEO. The Japanese rock band is credited for providing the opening theme song for the first television anime adaptation of "Bungo Stray Dogs" that was released in 2016.

The upcoming anime film will revolve around the mysterious case of power users around the world suddenly committing suicide. The incidents are happening at an alarming rate, and in each case, a strange fog can be observed appearing at the scene.

As a result, Ango Sakaguchi will ask the Armed Detective Agency for assistance and to investigate a particular power user named Tatsuhiko Shibusawa, who calls himself "collector." Shibusawa is the prime suspect being tied to the incidents, but could he really be the culprit?

Kazuya Nakai provides the voice of Shibusawa and joins a returning list of cast members from the television anime. Takuya Igarashi will also be returning to serve as director for the film, which will be animated by Japanese animation studio BONES. Yoji Enokido, who has also written the television anime, has worked with the original manga writer Asagiri to write the film.

Nobuhiro Arai will still be designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director for the film, while Fumihiro Katagai serves as the mechanical designer. Taku Iwasaki will still be composing the music.

"Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple" premieres in Japanese theaters on Saturday, March 3.