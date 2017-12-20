Burner Accounts Created to Tear Down 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' on Rotten Tomatoes

Facebook/StarWarsMovies Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Since it arrived in theaters, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has been torn by negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. However, new reports suggest that most of the negative reviews currently found on Rotten Tomatoes are not true.

After two years of waiting for the next "Star Wars" movie after "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," fans finally got to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" over the weekend. While the movie is overwhelmingly praised by critics and is raking in big at the global box office, it's surprising that a quick glance at the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score reflects something much different.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" currently has a 93 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 56 percent User Score. The figures look shady, considering the movie's Cinemascore, which includes opinions of audiences exiting theaters at the conclusion of movies to get a more realistic audience score. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" reportedly has an "A" Cinemascore rating, which means that the opinions of real-life audience are in line with the critics' opinions of the movie.

Now, reports suggest that internet trolls are the ones behind the low User Score of the movie on Rotten Tomatoes. According to reports, some trolls have made "burner" accounts to tear down the movie. These anonymous users have reportedly made multiple burner accounts to give "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" a bad score on Rotten Tomatoes and infuriate "Star Wars" fans.

One burner account user allegedly admitted making a dozen accounts to trash "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and write reviews aimed at making the movie look awful to those who haven't watched it yet. Some of the negative reviews are also credited to bots who politicize the reviews on Rotten Tomatoes by using the same rhetoric that supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump used in last year's presidential elections.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" sold $450 million worth of tickets worldwide and $220 million domestically on its opening weekend. It is still showing in theaters worldwide.