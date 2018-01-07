'Burnout Paradise HD Remaster' Reportedly Coming to Japan, But Might Be Released Worldwide As Well

(Photo: Electronic Arts) A screenshot from "Burnout Paradise."

Electronic Arts (EA) is reportedly releasing a remaster of the 2008 Criterion Games open-world racing video game "Burnout Paradise."

The game is tentatively called "Burnout Paradise HD Remaster" and it will be released for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) in Japan on March 16 this year presumably to celebrate its decade anniversary.

According to Gematsu, it was only back in early December when rumors about the release of a high-definition "Burnout Paradise" game floated.

However, during that time, the Brazilian site GamePress provided listings not just for a PS4 version but also for an Xbox One version. The release date indicated there was March 1.

Gematsu believes that the existence of the Xbox One listing suggests that "Burnout Paradise HD Remaster" will be released in both the Sony and Microsoft platform for gamers outside Japan while the players in the country will get it exclusively on the PS4.

It is unclear at the moment how much remaster efforts to expect in the upcoming game. IGN notes that the short gap between the announcement and release suggests that it might just be a port to the current-generation consoles with improved resolution.

It is to be pointed out that "Burnout Paradise" has been made backward compatible on the Xbox One last year though and so far there is no way to play the game on the PS4.

Either way, the excitement surrounding the return of the game in high-definition (HD) form is huge as the game was a big hit when it first came out. The official description reads: