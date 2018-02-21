Electronic Arts "Burnout Paradise" is the first remaster EA has released for the current generation of consoles.

Criterion Games is teaming up with Electronic Arts (EA) with the official announcement of "Burnout Paradise Remastered" as well as an early glimpse of how the game will look like 10 years after its original release.

The official EA YouTube channel uploaded a new trailer that showcases and details what fans should expect from the upcoming racing game. To adapt to the modern times, "Burnout Paradise Remastered" will feature 4K resolution on the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, though it does state it will not offer native 4K on certain platforms, presumably the Pro.

For the base consoles, EA has said that the game will run at a respectable 1080p and 60 frames per second across all platforms. The console version of the game will be available for purchase on March 16 at $39.99.

While the trailer does not explicitly show it either, Criterion Games has confirmed that the remaster will arrive to PC as well, albeit at a much later date. This is somewhat par for the course when it comes to "Burnout Paradise" for the platform.

As far as gameplay is concerned, the remaster will include almost all the previous downloadable content (DLC) that was released for the original game. The only exception to this is the Time Savers Pack, a DLC pack that was designed to allow players skip the grind and unlock every vehicle in the game.

This also means that this will be the first time PC players will have access to the Big Surf Island DLC pack, an expansion that added an entire new district to the game world as well as several new vehicles, challenges, and events.

Anyone who is subscribed to EA Access will be able to play the remastered game for 10 hours a week before the game officially releases worldwide.

It is interesting to note that this is the first game EA has remastered for the current generation of consoles. Could this be the start of older EA titles coming back to the spotlight? Only time will tell.