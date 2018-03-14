'Burnout Paradise Remastered' Review Roundup: A Well-Tuned Arcade Racer Now With a Visual Upgrade

"Burnout Paradise Remastered" is now running a trial for some early players, and some of their first impressions about EA's revival of the classic arcade racing game has made it online. While the new textures and visual upgrades couldn't quite give an overhaul to a game that's already a decade old, racing fans will enjoy what the remaster had to offer.

The remaster is set to come out later this Friday, March 16, but many players are already playing the game right now through EA's Play First feature for EA Access members. The Play First trial lets "Burnout Paradise" fans on the Xbox One try out the remastered game for ten hours, and experience the visual upgrades EA has put into the game.

Electronic Arts Paradise City is back as players rediscover the crazy stunts and wanton destruction that has been the trademark of "Burnout Paradise," now remastered for the current generation of home consoles.

"Burnout Paradise Remastered" is an update of the classic "Burnout Paradise" to today's modern graphics, with the resolution textures and lighting that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are now capable of. The game is also now capable of running at 60 fps and up to 4K resolution in the remastered version, for those with a PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X.

That said, running the game at 4K resolution really exposes the fact that "Burnout Paradise" came out way back in 2008, as Comic Book noted. It's not something that fans will easily confuse with a current-gen title, but for all its outdated models, racing around in Paradise City still gives that feeling of extreme speeds that few other racing titles can match as VG 247 pointed out.

There are not much that "Burnout Paradise" players will discover as EA is sticking to the original formula, with the frame rate and textures kicked up a notch. That's more than enough for the reviewers though, who gave the game an average of 81 on Metacritic with their "generally favorable" early reviews.