Burt and Son Travis Come Across Graboids in New 'Tremors 6' Trailer

Facebook/TremorsMovie A promotional image for the "Tremors" franchise

After giving fans a first look at the film last week, Universal Entertainment has now released a new trailer for "Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell," showing a bunch of Graboids in the Arctic. The new clip teases a terrifying yet hilarious film that is filled with screwball antics and action-packed sequences.

Last Friday, Universal Entertainment released some first look photos from the exciting "Tremors" sequel, which will see the return of original star Kevin Bacon. The studio announced the sixth installment sometime last year when production had already kicked off. Now that the film is finished, Universal Entertainment has dropped the first trailer for the film, which finds Burt Gummer and his son Travis Walker coming face to face with some Graboids in the arctic tundra.

"Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell" will follow Gross and Kennedy as they head to Canada to probe into a series of fatal giant worm attacks. The synopsis for the film reveals that as they visit a remote research facility there, Burt starts to suspect that the people in the facility are using the creatures as weapons. Unfortunately, a Graboid attacks him before he can even prove his theory and he only has two days left to live. In order to survive, they need to create an antidote from the Graboid's fresh venom, which is only possible if he finds someone who can milk the creature.

The film was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, where the previous installment, "Tremors 5: Bloodline" was also shot. It was in that installment that Jamie Kennedy was introduced as Burt's long-lost son, Travis.

In a previous interview, Universal Entertainment's Glenn Ross teased that "Tremors 6" would be the craziest one yet. "This is going to be the craziest, most over-the-top movie in the 'Tremors' saga to date. It takes the franchise's signature combination of suspense, action and humor to new explosive heights," he said.

"Tremors 6" is set for release this coming summer.