Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari Official Site New key visual art for the upcoming Japanese supernatural comedy anime series, “Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari (Butlers: A Millennium Century Story),” produced by SILVER LINK.

The image, which can be viewed above, features the series protagonists Tsubasa Hayakawa and Koma Jinguji.

Tsubasa, who works at the mysterious Café du Vane and bears the image color green, will be voiced by Takuya Sato. On the other hand, Koma, who is described as a second-year high school student and whom everyone calls Jay, will be voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki. The character bears the image color blue.

According to the Anime News Network, it has also been revealed that Sachika Misawa has joined the cast list to provide the voice of the female lead, Tenna Kisaragi.

Tenna is described as Jay's true younger sister who has an innocent and cheerful personality. When she was small, she would take over the household of her blood relatives, and she even carried the fate of protecting her family. However, she disappeared during a mysterious ritual in the past.

Misawa is also set to perform the series' ending theme song titled "Hidamari no Niwa ~Eternal Garden~" as her character. Moreover, Suzuki and Sato will also be performing their own characters' songs in the ending theme's single CD, which will be released on April 25.

The anime series tells the story of the two protagonists, Jay and Tsubasa. While the former is a smart and handsome student council president who captures the hearts of women with his elegant smile, the latter is a gentle and multi-talented shop assistant, whose cafe latte with owl latte art never fails to make his female customers happy.

However, beyond these seemingly normal lives, these two men are actually charming Butlers who travel through time to fight supernatural battles against their archenemy.

"Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari" premieres sometime in April. There will also be a special talk show event at AnimeJapan in Tokyo on Saturday, March 24 which will feature Suzuki, Sato, and Toyonaga as special guests.