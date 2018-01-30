Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming television original Japanese supernatural comedy anime series, “Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari (Butlers: A Millennium Century Story),” produced by SILVER LINK.

The second promotional video has been released for the upcoming television original Japanese supernatural comedy anime series, "Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari (Butlers: A Millennium Century Story)."

The 60-second video was launched during a livestream event held on Friday, Jan. 26, and previews the opening theme, titled "Growth Arrow," performed by the Japanese rock band OLDCODEX. The series was originally scheduled for release in January but has now been moved to a spring 2018 premiere.

Masaru Takahashi is directing the series while SILVER LINK does the animation. The original story is credited to Intouchable Butlers. Other staff members include Megumi Shimizu, who will be overseeing the series scripts; Fujiko Kosumi, who will be drawing the original character designs; and Masanori Tsuchiya, who will be serving as the series' sound director. The music will be composed by the music production group, TOMISIRO for the Japanese music publisher Lantis.

The series will feature two protagonists: the smart and handsome student council president named Koma Jinguji, also known as Jay, who will be voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki; and the multi-talented and gentle shop assistant of Café du Vane, Tsubasa Hayakawa, who will be voiced by Takuya Satou.

Jay and Tsubasa represent the image colors blue and green respectively.

These two men will be travelling through time as the charming "Butlers," who fight supernatural battles in different realms, while also experiencing a slapstick comedic life at their academy.

Other cast members include Tomoaki Maeno as Akira Tachibana, Takuma Nagatsuka as Hotaru Aoba, Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Haruto Hizakura, Kazuaki Kobayashi as Kyoichi Sano, Seiichiro Yamashita as Daichi Kurosawa, Noriaki Sugiyama as Takashi Mikuni, KENN as Yuki Fujishiro, Keisuke Koumoto as Hikari Kageyama, and Mitsuki Saiga as Ren Shiratori.

"Butlers: Chitose Momotose Monogatari" is scheduled to be released sometime in April. Additionally, a manga adaptation created by Yukari Toudou has been launched on Kadokawa's "Comic Newtype" website.