Cadillac Unveils Championship Edition CTS-V, ATS-V Models to Commemorate IMSA Wins

Cadillac A promotional image for the Championship Editions of the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V and ATS-V.

Cadillac has announced Championship Editions of the 2018 CTS-V and ATS-V models to commemorate the automaker's wins at the International Motor Sports Association's (IMSA) 2017 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The special edition ultra-high-performance models celebrate Cadillac's successful return to endurance racing after a 14-year hiatus. The automaker took the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's Manufacturers' title while the Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R prototype race car took the Teams' title. Jordan and Ricky Taylor also took home the Drivers' title.

The Championship Editions is available with either a Black Raven or Crystal White Tricoat exterior paint color. Both options are contrasted with red exterior accents.

Standard features include a V-Performance graphic on the hood and rear spoiler, DPi-V.R graphic on quarter windows, Red Obsession mirror caps, a sunroof, red Brembo brake calipers and Recaro performance seats.

The celebratory models also come with the Morello Red Package, which adds a Morello-colored high-gloss carbon fiber interior trim and Morello Red accent stitching on the rear seats; the Carbon Fiber Package, which comes with a carbon fiber front splitter, hood vent, rear spoiler and rear diffuser; and the Luxury Package with climate control, heated seats and rear side-window sunshades.

The 2018 CTS-V is equipped with 19-inch V-Series wheels in polished alloy and midnight painted pockets while the 2018 ATS-V is equipped with 18-inch V-Series wheels.

Optional features include a performance data and video recorder, suede-microfiber steering wheel and shifter, the Advanced Security Package and an eight-speed sport automatic transmission.

Those who purchase the Championship Editions receive a certificate of authenticity as well as the opportunity to attend the two-day V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain in Nevada.

The Championship Edition will be offered for the 2018 ATS-V sedan and coupe with a starting price of $72,190 and $74,390, respectively. Meanwhile, pricing for the Championship Edition of the 2018 CTS-V sedan starts at $105,730.

The Championship Edition models will be arriving at select dealers sometime this month. Only 200 examples will be produced and sold in North America.