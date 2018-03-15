'Cagney and Lacey' Reboot Cast News: Sarah Drew Lands Lead Role

Facebook/Cagney & Lacey Promotional photo for "Cagney and Lacey" original series

Sarah Drew lands a co-lead role for the "Cagney and Lacey" reboot just a week after it was announced that she is leaving "Grey's Anatomy." She will be joined by "Blindspot" alum Michelle Hurd.

The pair will remake the roles played Tyne Daly as Lacey and Sharon Gless as Cagney in the procedural series that aired for seven seasons on CBS from 1981 to 1988. They were two detectives and friends from the Los Angeles Police District. As women in the field mostly comprised of men at that time, the characters of Lacey and Cagney became iconic and critically acclaimed.

During its run, "Lacey and Cagney" won two best drama awards at the Emmys and six trophies for lead actress in a drama series — that is four for Daly and two for Gless. All these just mean big shoes to fill for the news stars.

According to Deadline, Hurd will play Lacey, an experienced detective described as polished, empathetic, and straightforward. She was also an athlete in high school and a former track and field champion. Drew's Cagney, meantime, is the nimble and easy-going partner and protégée

It was previously reported that Lacey, which was before played by a white actress, will now be portrayed by a woman of color. CBS TV Studios is co-producing the series remake with MGM Television.

It will be written by Bridget Carpenter and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez. The two are also executive producers of the pilot.

The news of Drew moving to a crime drama comes just a few days after it was revealed that season 14 will be her last in "Grey's Anatomy" as it takes on a new direction. The 37-year-old actress played Dr. April Kepner in the medical drama for nine seasons.

Hurd, meantime, starred in season 2 of "The Blindspot" and played recurring roles for Fox's "Lethal Weapon" and CBS/CBS Studios' "Hawaii Five-0."

The "Cagney and Lacey" reboot has yet to get a pilot premiere date.