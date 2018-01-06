Caitlyn Jenner-Kardashian Family Feud Intensifies After Admitting That She Didn't Trust Them

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner admitted that she does not trust the Kardashians.

Caitlyn Jenner might have lived with the Kardashians for a long time, but she still finds it hard to share her secrets with them.

In an interview with ITV's "Piers Morgan's Life Stories" that aired Thursday, the former Olympic gold medalist revealed that she gave all her family members copies of her memoir "Secrets of My Life" before the book was published in April 2017. However, she said that she did not include "the last few pages when I talked about gender confirmation [surgery]."

When asked by host Piers Morgan why she opted to provide them with incomplete copies, she claimed that she simply wants to protect the book's confidential contents. "I didn't want them to leak it to the press, okay?" Jenner said in the interview as reported by People.

She was also asked if she trusted the Kardashians. But based on her reply, the 68-year-old admitted that she could not share everything with the famous family. He also admitted that she no longer talks with her ex-wife Kris Jenner and her children with the late Robert Kardashian, and she only cares for their daughters Kendall and Kylie.

Because of Jenner's statements, a source reportedly told HollywoodLife that the civil war within the Kardashian family intensified. According to the source, Kim Kardashian West got angry over Jenner's statements, while her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian believed that her former stepdad was the one who was lying to the family for a long time. But Jenner's biological daughters Kylie and Kendall believed otherwise, which is why the family argues whenever the Olympian's name was mentioned among them.

"Kendall and Kylie empathize with their dad and have been in the uncomfortable position of defending their father to the Kardashian sisters. Kendall is on Team Caitlyn and is standing by her father's actions," the source stated. "Both Jenner sisters understand how hard it can be to share everything with the KUWTK cameras and feel bad for their father's unique and difficult position."

Both Jenner and the Kardashian remain silent about the issue.