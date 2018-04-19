California in Danger of a Massive Earthquake; East Bay Fault More at Risk for the 'Big One'

Wikimedia Commons / US Archive ARCWEB Fires at the San Francisco Mission District erupted as a result of the massive earthquake that struck San Francisco in 1906.

More than a century after San Francisco turned into a pile of rubble and ashes due to a magnitude 7.9 earthquake and a consequent fire, a similar destruction is reportedly threatening the state of California.

USA Today reported that seismologists believe that California is due, or possibly overdue, to experience another massive earthquake just like what happened in 1906 could result to substantial damages. However, the experts cannot pinpoint the exact time when the "big one" will arrive in the state.

"There is a 99.9% chance that there will be a damaging quake (magnitude greater than or equal to 6.7) somewhere in California in the next 30 years," seismologist Peggy Hellweg from theUniversity of California, Berkeley said. "We don't have any idea exactly where and when such a quake can happen," she added.

The report also cited the statements of Southern California Earthquake Center's John Vidale, saying that a major earthquake with a magnitude-8.0 located near the San Andreas Fault could possibly erupt a few hundred miles along the faultline. There will also be a magnitude-7.0 that could possibly happen in the middle of Los Angeles, which can cause more damages. However, Vidale claimed that they have no real due date for the quake's arrival.

Los Angeles Times also reported that a new research from the US Geological Survey believed that a lesser popular fault that runs under the center of the East Bay can cause a greater danger.

According to the research, at least 800 people may die and as much as 18,000 more could be injured in the possibly magnitude-7.- earthquake that will stem from the Hayward fault located just below Oakland.

The report also mentioned that hundred more could also die from the fire that will be caused by the earthquake within the 52-mile fault. Over 400 fires might also explode, which can burn as many as 52,000 single-family homes. The firefighters might also have a hard time putting out the fire due to lack of water caused by old pipes that will be destroyed by broken old pipes underground.

"This fault is what we sort of call a tectonic time bomb," USGS earthquake geologist emeritus David Schwartz stated in the report, adding, "It's just waiting to go off."

An earthquake that will happen within the Hayward fault can highly dangerous because of its location since it covers several densely populated parts in the Bay Area. Some of the places that could be at risk include the San Pablo Bay through Oakland, Berkeley, Fremont, Hayward, and Milpitas.

Meanwhile, a new tool could reportedly make it easier for California residents to know if they live near the earthquake fault zone.

According to ABC7 News, anyone who owns a computer, a smartphone, or a tablet can download a tool called EQ Zapp through the California Geological Survey website.

The report revealed that users could simply enter an address. If it will be highlighted in green, it means that the address' area falls under the liquefaction zone. The blue area means it is located in the landslide zone, while the orange one means it is in a landslide and liquefaction zone.

The areas in the pink one is reportedly in the most risk since it lies on the earthquake fault, the liquefaction, as well as the landslide zones. According to the report, a large part of the UC Berkeley is included in the zone.