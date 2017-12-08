California Wildfires Force Several TV Show Productions to Shut Down

Facebook/WestworldHBO Evan Rachel Wood plays the oldest host, Dolores, on HBO's "Westworld."

Several TV shows currently filming around California were forced to suspend their production due to active wildfires.

There are still a number of major wildfires active across California. These include the Thomas Fire near Ventura County, the Rye Fire which covers some areas along the Santa Clara River, and the Creek Fire that exploded in parts of the Kagel Canyon and has affected some sections of I-210.

Residents in areas near the said active fires have already been asked to evacuate for their safety.

Meanwhile, apart from local residents, TV show productions have also been affected and were forced to temporarily halt their work due to the fires as well.

One of the affected filmings was for the production of HBO's hit science fiction series "Westworld" season 2. The network confirmed the news in a statement that said: "Due to nearby wildfires, Westworld stopped production earlier today and will resume filming as soon as it's safe to do so."

The site where "Westworld" season 2 was filming was situated in Santa Clarita, and according to Google's Statewide Fire Map, it is very near the Rye Fire's perimeter.

"Westworld" is headlined by actress Evan Rachel Wood, who portrays the role of the oldest host in the park named Dolores Abernathy.

Meanwhile, this is the second time that the filming of "Westworld" season 2 needed to shut down after a recurring actor was reportedly injured previously.

The American crime drama "S.W.A.T." on CBS was also filming in the Santa Clarita area when the wildfires started, and this caused their production to temporarily pack up as well.

In a statement through Twitter, producers said: "Production of @swatcbs has been suspended for the day due to wildfires and unsafe air near our stages. Safety of cast and crew come first. Prayers to all affected by these fires."

The said productions are unlikely to go back filming soon since, unfortunately, the wildfires have yet to be placed under control and contained.

"Westworld" season 2 is slated to premiere sometime in 2018 while "S.W.A.T." will air some more episodes this month.