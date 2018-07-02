California Wildfires Send MercyMe's Bart Millard to the Hospital Due to Smoke Inhalation

(Screenshot: Instagram) MerycMe's Bart Millard is in the hospital after smoke inhalation in California, July 1, 2018.

MercyMe frontman Bart Millard ended up in the hospital before a show in Concord, California, on Sunday due to smoke from a wildfire burning uncontrollably in rural Northern California.

Evacuations began over the weekend in California after wildfires sent clouds of smoke about 75 miles south all the way into the San Francisco Bay Area. Millard took to social media to reveal that he was affected by the smoke.

"Playing Concord, CA tonight. Not too far from the wildfires. The smoke and falling ash has jacked up my voice and breathing a little," Millard wrote on Instagram along with a photo of himself in the hospital.

"Went to ER for a steroid shot. Tonight I'll be singing as the Hulk."

The blaze broke out Saturday in western Yolo County.

According to reports, the flames enveloped at least 50 square miles of dry brush. The smoke from Yolo County affected the air quality in Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo and San Francisco counties, the National Weather Service stated.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported 2 percent containment on Sunday night.

NBC News explained that a blaze burning for several days to the west in Lake County jumped containment lines Saturday, prompting additional evacuation orders.

Fortunately, Millard and his team were able to successfully put on their concert. Late Sunday evening, Millard shared on Instagram that his "voice showed up for the show."

Millard has been celebrating the success of his hit film, "I Can Only Imagine," which was an instant box office hit when it was released in March. The DVD has now also become the No. 1 selling DVD in America.

"I Can Only Imagine" is the true story following Millard's life, whose father died of cancer and inspired him to write the mega-hit song, 'I Can Only Imagine.' The story beautifully illustrates that nobody is ever too far from God's love — or too far from an eternal home in Heaven," according to the movie's summary.

Upon its theatrical release, the faith-based film brought in $17.1 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, and over $83 million total, superseding expectations.

