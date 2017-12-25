2017 has been a record year for California wildfires, and this holiday season, the Thomas wildfire in the southern parts of the state has become the largest fire recorded in state history. Firefighters are now looking to contain the blaze as light winds forecast give some hope that the fire will no longer spread.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire as it is also known, this late 2017 Thomas fire is now the largest wildfire on the books. The sprawling blaze has covered a massive 273,400 acres of dry coastal ground, whipped into this size by high winds these past few weeks.

REUTERS/Gene Blevins Firefighters battle a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura.

It's an area that's already bigger than the size of New York City.

Portions of the blaze still run wild, as just 65 percent of the area has been contained by firefighters as of Friday, Dec. 22, Reuters reported. More than 2,500 firefighters have been running controlled burning operations to cut off the wildfire's advance to populated areas.

The blaze has already consumed over 1,000 structures as it crept across the parched coastal mountains and ravines of South California, crossing the Ventura and Santa Barbara counties just northwest of Los Angeles.

A bit of good news finally arrived on Sunday, as forecasts indicated light winds coming before Christmas. With no strong winds helping the fire spread, firefighters expect to be able to contain the fire heading into Christmas Day.

Winds are expected to be 10 miles per hour or weaker, giving firefighters a welcome respite from battling blazes whipped by dry gusts. Increased humidity is also helping the firefighting effort as well, according to Deadline.

Local government also warn returning residents of the Santa Barbara and Venture counties of the increased presence of wildlife. People returning from evacuated areas are advised to stay safe by keeping their distance from the displaced animals and to call animal control for any threatening ones in the area.