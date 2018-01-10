'Call of Duty' 2018 News: More Than a Few Members of the Community Expecting to See 'Black Ops 4'

Facebook courtesy of Call of Duty The next 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' game could be released this year

Another new entry in the "Call of Duty" series is expected to drop this year, and while an official announcement regarding what it will be remains unavailable at the moment, some fans are making it known that they expect a certain sub-series to continue.

Over on Twitter, some fans are speculating that the next installment of the "Black Ops" sub-series will be released this year.

This is not the first time that "Black Ops 4" has been mentioned as the game that could emerge from the popular first-person shooter franchise, with rumors from last year hinting that could be a possibility as well.

It is not just fans and rumors too.

Last year, analyst firm Cowen & Company predicted that 2018 would feature the debut and subsequent release of "Black Ops 4," GameSpot reported.

With Treyarch helming the series this year, there is certainly a greater chance for "Black Ops 4" to become the 2018 "Call of Duty" game since that development studio has been behind the aforementioned sub-series dating back to 2010.

On top of that, the previously released "Black Ops" titles have done pretty well both in terms of sales and critical reception. This gives a fourth entry a decent shot of becoming successful as well.

There are still some potential risks that could come with a new "Black Ops" game since there may be fans who feel that it is still too early to return to a modern or possibly even futuristic setting, especially if they had just finished playing "Call of Duty: WWII."

The developers will likely need to walk a pretty fine line to get fans onboard with a futuristic title again, as the last entry that went in that direction, "Infinite Warfare," famously got panned by many members of the community.

If developers follow a pattern established in recent years, the first trailer for the 2018 "Call of Duty" game should then be released sometime in April.