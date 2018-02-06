'Call of Duty 2018' Rumors: 'Black Ops 4' Mentioned To Be This Year's Entry Again

New rumor also hints 'Black Ops 4' will be released for PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch

Facebook courtesy of Call of Duty The follow-up to 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 3' could be released this year

It is only a matter of time before the 2018 "Call of Duty" game is officially unveiled. But even without that official announcement, there are already potential clues hinting at what will be released.

Recently, noted industry insider Marcus Sellars drew plenty of attention online after talking about what this year's installment of the popular first-person shooter series could be.

According to Sellars, this year's "COD" game will be "Black Ops 4." He added that the new game is expected to feature a modern setting along with "boots on the ground" gameplay.

It is worth pointing out that this is not the first time that "Black Ops 4" was mentioned as the potential series offering for this year.

Previously, analyst firm Cowen & Company predicted that the developers over at Treyarch will continue the "Black Ops" subseries by releasing the next "Black Ops" game this year, GameSpot reported.

Thus far at least, the developers themselves have yet to offer any solid clues related to what they are planning to release, but that may change sometime soon.

Going back to Sellars, the insider also hinted at which platforms may host "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4." He noted that the new game will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and somewhat surprisingly, the Nintendo Switch.

Sellars added that the Switch version of the upcoming game will feature HD rumble and also make use of motion controls. It is also expected to receive downloadable content, according to the insider.

It makes sense for the developers to release "Black Ops 4," especially given how well "Black Ops 3" was received critically and how well it has sold. There are fans who may also be receptive to a series they are familiar with.

For now, it is still unclear what the developers at Treyarch will release this year, but there is a chance that it could end up being "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4."