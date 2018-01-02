Facebook courtesy of Call of Duty A new 'Call of Duty: Black Ops' game could be released this year

A new installment of the "Call of Duty" franchise is expected to come out later this year, and it may already be deep in development.

Spotted recently by GamingBolt, a job ad posted by Treyarch indicated that the studio was looking for an art coordinator who could work on their next AAA title.

The ad itself did not clearly state the name of the game that the applicant will be working on, though it is widely expected that the project in question is the next entry in the long-running first-person shooter series. The ad noting that "shotgun experience is a plus" for any potential applicant only served to reinforce the idea that it was for a "Call of Duty" game.

Another indicator that the developers at Treyarch were already working on the next entry in the series is recent history. Since Infinity Ward came out with "Infinite Warfare" in 2016 and then Sledgehammer Games followed that with "Call of Duty: WWII," it is now Treyarch's turn to produce a new game.

Thus far, the theme of the upcoming game has not been confirmed, though there are signs pointing to what it could be.

A few months ago, Redditor "Thermikz" stumbled upon a different ad from Treyarch. In the ad, the developers noted that a candidate who knows about firearms and "modern military technology" will get their attention.

Then, in October, analyst firm Cowen & Company drew plenty of attention online after predicting that the 2018 "Call of Duty" game will be "Black Ops 4," GameSpot reported.

Again, the developers themselves have not offered any clear indicators of what they are currently working on, but it would not be that surprising if it did turn out to be "Black Ops 4."

More news about what the 2018 "Call of Duty" game will be should be made available in the near future.