'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Is Probably Getting a Battle Royale Mode of Some Kind

Facebook courtesy of Call of Duty 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' will be released on Oct. 12

Developers and publishers finally announced that "Black Ops 4" will indeed be the "Call of Duty" game for this year. Even so, there is still much to be revealed about the upcoming first-person shooter.

For instance, the people working on the game may still be withholding an important announcement regarding a particular mode that may be featured.

Wall Street Journal technology reporter Sarah E. Needleman noted over on Twitter that the upcoming game's publisher, Activision, shared some interesting comments recently regarding titles that feature a Battle Royale mode.

Investment firm Oppenheimer was able to talk with Activision's finance chief and investor relations director not too long ago, and that meeting apparently yielded a very interesting bit of information.

Specifically, Oppenheimer noted that Activision was "keenly aware" of how other publishers have been able to enjoy plenty of success after releasing titles that come with a Battle Royale mode.

That revelation sure seemed like a hint that Activision was looking to get into the Battle Royale ring as well, though it is still unclear how the publisher will go about doing so.

Still, as Forbes contributor Dave Thier pointed out, it seems like "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" is the best candidate to get the aforementioned question due in part to the Battle Royale offering not really fitting well in other franchises.

A Battle Royale mode could be an interesting addition for a "Call of Duty" game, mainly because it will likely be quite different from the ones that are currently accessible to gamers. That does not necessarily mean that it will be better or worse, but being different could be reason enough to check it out.

Developers are expected to share more information about the new game during the upcoming community reveal event that is scheduled for May 17, and who knows, a Battle Royale mode may be shown at that time.

More news about "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" should be made available soon.