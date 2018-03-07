'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Merchandise Spotted on GameStop's Database

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson An attendee stands in front of the "Call of Duty Black Ops III" video game poster at the Sony PlayStation booth at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 16, 2015.

There have been rumors that the "Call of Duty" game for 2018 is going to be "Black Ops 4." And although game publisher Activision and developer Treyarch have yet to confirm any of these pieces of information, another leak recently surfaced adding proof that the "Black Ops 4" project exists.

Charlie Intel, a website and news source focused on everything about "Call of Duty," was recently sent three photos showing portions of the alleged stock database of the retailer GameStop. In the images, an array of t-shirts and lanyards with the "Black Ops 4" brand were listed.

The pictures support earlier rumors that the 2018 "Call of Duty" title will likely be the fourth installment of the franchise's hit sub-series "Black Ops." The leaked photos, however, did not say much about it as they simply pertained to various t-shirts and other items that were probably going to be sold alongside the actual video game.

Looking closely at the photos, one can see that these items are still not in stock, and that is not surprising since the video game itself could also be in its earlier stages of development. However, all of the "Black Ops 4" merchandise were marked with its estimated date of arrival to GameStop's warehouse - May 1, 2018.

It is important to note though that May 1 unlikely represents the date of availability for the game. It is also not possible that the "Black Ops 4" title will be going gold around that time considering that in the entire history of "Call of Duty," the video games were mostly released in a much later part of the year.

On the other hand, the closest to a confirmation that fans and "Call of Duty" gamers can have for now is a previous mysterious social media post by Treyarch where the company said: "Looking forward to the year ahead. . . we can't wait to share more!"

Treyarch's tweet followed a slew of rumors about "Black Ops 4," and it is important to note that the company has been the sole developer of all "Call of Duty: Black Ops" games.