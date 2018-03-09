'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Officially Announced But Rumors Hint More Revelations Are to Come

Facebook courtesy of Call of Duty The logo for the recently announced 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'

Following months of speculations and potential leaks, Activision and Treyarch have finally confirmed that they are indeed releasing "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" this year.

The latest entry in the long-running first-person shooter series will be shown off during a community reveal event currently scheduled for May 17.

The worldwide release of the game is set for Oct. 12.

A press release that can be seen on Business Wire also confirmed that the aforementioned first-person shooter will be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

That is all of the official information known about the game at the moment. Rumors are hinting that there are still some potentially surprising announcements set to be made.

For instance, the PC version of the game is expected to be made available via Steam, which is no surprise, but that may not be the only option offered to PC players.

According to a report from CharlieIntel, the "Call of Duty" profile login site was updated recently, and it now allows players to link their Blizzard Battle.net accounts with their "Call of Duty" accounts. That could be a clue that "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" will also be made available via Battle.net.

A rumor that surfaced online a little while back also hinted that this year's "CoD" installment could become a Nintendo Switch title.

Back in February, video games journalist Marcus Sellars tweeted that this year's "CoD" game would be "Black Ops 4" and that it would be released for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Switch.

As seen in a report from Kotaku, Activision declined to comment when asked about a potential Switch release.

The good news for fans is that they at least know when they will be able to hear about "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" next, and hopefully by then, more of the remaining unanswered questions will be resolved.