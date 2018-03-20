Facebook/CallofDuty 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' will be released on Oct. 12

It was finally announced earlier this month that "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" will be the entry in the first-person shooter franchise released later this year, but developers have yet to talk that much about it.

Well, while they haven't posted plenty of details about the upcoming game just yet, at least one of the developers has been teasing something very interesting.

Over on Twitter, Treyarch studio design director David Vonderhaar posted a tweet that many fans are trying to decipher.

In the tweet, Vonderhaar talks about what he has "learned," what the reader doesn't know and previously seeing things in "absolute terms" — "black or white," "zero or one."

Vonderhaar then signs off with a cryptic "lights out."

In all likelihood, Vonderhaar is teasing something here that is related to "Black Ops 4," and it is worth pointing that one of the recently announced game's slogans is "Forget what you know."

It's easy to see how Vonderhaar's tweet could be connected to the upcoming "Call of Duty" game, but still, many fans are wondering what exactly he is talking about.

Over on Reddit, most fans are speculating that Vonderhaar's tweet is referencing something in the campaign, a storyline perhaps.

One popular theory, put forth by Redditor "TubbiestPack," is that Vonderhaar is hinting at something related to artificial intelligence with his tweet, hence the mention of "zero or one."

Perhaps Vonderhaar is even teasing that players are going to need to deal with AI opponents in the upcoming game.

Clearly, Vonderhaar has some more teasing to do, and many fans are hoping that he will indeed keep the cryptic tweeting up.

While it may take a bit longer for fans to figure out exactly what Vonderhaar is talking about, they can still look forward to the community reveal event for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" that is scheduled to take place on May 17, and the game itself is set to be officially released on Oct. 12.