'Call of Duty' Movie Adaptation Update: Project Might Have a Director Soon

Activision The promotional art for "Black Ops III" which came out in 2015.

The process of bringing popular shooter video game "Call of Duty" to the movie theaters seems to be on the move as reports have it that a director has been tapped to helm the film.

There were sources that reportedly claimed Stefano Sollima had been contacted by Activision Blizzard -- the company that owns the "Call of Duty" franchise -- if he was interested in taking the director's seat for the video game's movie adaptation, according to Variety.

Sollima is popularly known for directing "Sicario 2: Soldado," which is slated to premiere in August.

However, the pillars of the production crew have already been reportedly established. Activision Blizzard executives Stacey Sher, Bobby Kotick and Nick van Dyk are taking the producers credits along with Coco Francini. Meanwhile, the script is reportedly being written by Kieran Fitzgerald but will remain open for improvements once Sollima is officially on board with the project.

The news that there will be a "Call of Duty" film is nothing new, especially considering the slew of popular and long-time running video game franchises coming to the big screen, and Activision Blizzard has a grand perspective on releasing the movie.

In an earlier interview with The Guardian, Sher confirmed that the company had "plotted out many years," which implied there was a chance it will become a movie series as well. Meanwhile, Van Dyk described their plans for a "tentpole Marvel-esque movie."

Sher also confirmed that they were working on a movie based on the "Black Ops" installment while the "Modern Warfare" series, which "looks at what it's like to fight a war with the eyes of the world on you," may also be used.

Fans will notice a high level of importance given to the movie project based on how the Activision executives talk about it. In a more recent interview, Activision Blizzard's Consumer Products Group's CEO, Tim Kilpin told MCV that they know they have to be "really careful" in producing the "Call of Duty" movie.

"It's not one of those situations where someone is saying 'I don't care just get it made!' that's not what's happening. We do think that if it's done well it has the opportunity to expand the base audience, beyond the traditional foundation that the game appeals to," Kilpin added.

Other details about the "Call of Duty" film is still tightly guarded by Activision.