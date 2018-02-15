'Call of Duty' Movie News: 'Sicario 2' Director To Helm Film Adaptation

Sledgehammer Games/Activision Promo image for "Call of Duty: WWII's" war mode.

It appears Activision Blizzard has found a director to helm its upcoming "Call of Duty" movie in the form of "Sicario 2: Soldado" director Stefano Sollima. The film is set to be produced by Activision Blizzard Studios a film division created for the purpose of adapting the company's biggest franchises into a film.

According to Variety, Sollima is currently engaged in talks with Activision Blizzard to direct an adaptation of the popular video game. Not much is known about the state of negotiations with Blizzard declining to comment on the matter.

It is currently unknown if the upcoming "Call of Duty" film will be based on the game's staple WW2 setting or make use of its more recent title's more modern timeline. This is mainly due to the plot for the upcoming film is being kept carefully under wraps by the studio.

Activision Blizzard Studios' presidents Stacey Sher and Nick van Dyk are producing alongside Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick. Kieran Fitzgerald was in charge of the script and will develop with Sollima. Coco Francini is also producing. Sher and van Dyk previously talked about making this mega gaming franchise into a cinematic universe that could rival Marvel or DC.

Activision Blizzard Studios was created prior to the release of "Warcraft," the first film to be based on one of Activision Blizzard's hit franchises. The company formed the studio for the purpose of creating film adaptations of its many titles with the "Call of Duty" movie set to be its first feature film.

Sollima made his name as the main director of the popular Sky Atlantic crime series "Gomorra." Sollima's upcoming American-Italian action crime-thriller follows CIA agent Matt Graver on a mission to eliminate terrorists being smuggled across the US border by Mexican drug cartels. "Sicario 2: Soldado" is set to be released on June 29, 2018.

Activision Blizzard Studios is yet to announce a release date for the "Call of Duty" movie.