'Call of Duty' News: Activision Will Only Do 'Call of Duty' Movie Adaptations If Scripts Are Right

In 2015, it was reported that game publisher Activision was planning to make movie adaptations for their highly successful first-person shooter franchise "Call of Duty." However, since then, nothing much has been said about its plot or other details.

Recently, an Activision executive assured everyone that they would not have agreed to the "Call of Duty" movie adaptations if the scripts were not written right.

In a recent interview with MCV, the head of Activision's Consumer Products Group, Tim Kilpin, talked about the potential risk of taking a brand and offering it in a new form. He said: "Anytime you take a franchise as storied as this, with this kind of legacy, and expand it into a new form factor you have to be really careful, you're absolutely right."

Kilpin added that there was no way they would have greenlit the "Call of Duty" movie projects if they thought the scripts and the plots for those were not properly written.

"It's not one of those situations where someone is saying 'I don't care just get it made!' that's not what's happening. We do think that if it's done well it has the opportunity to expand the base audience, beyond the traditional foundation that the game appeals to," he added.

Back in 2015, the game publisher launched their Activision Blizzard Studios division which would pave the way for the making of the "Call of Duty" movies and a "Skylanders" TV show project. The studio is led by co-presidents Nick van Dyk and Stacey Sher.

The company has already released the "Skylanders Academy" animated series that premiered on Netflix last year.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sher and Van Dyk talked to The Guardian and provided bits of information on what has already been written for some of the "Call of Duty" movies.

Sher confirmed that they already had a "group of writers" and hinted at the release of "a film that feels more like Black Ops" plus a series based on "Modern Warfare" that will show "what it's like to fight a war with the eyes of the world on you."

On the other hand, van Dyk clarified that these movies and series will not be presented like a direct adaptation of the video game plots. However, he added: "It's going to have the same sort of high-adrenaline, high-energy aesthetic as the game."

Van Dyk went on to compare their upcoming projects to another major cinematic franchise and referred to their universe as "a big, tentpole Marvel-esque movie."

So far, Activision has yet to announce a release date for any of their "Call of Duty" live-action adaptations.