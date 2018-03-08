'Call of Duty' Rumors: NBA Player James Harden Reportedly Reveals 'Black Ops 4' Logo

Activision If rumors are to be believed, the next "Black Ops" game will take a step back and take place in more modern times.

Another day and another rumor surrounding Activision's next big "Call of Duty" game. What is on the menu today? NBA superstar James Harden may have just accidentally revealed the logo for the rumored "Black Ops 4," or rather, "Black Ops IIII" if the information is to be believed.

While on his way to a match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, James Harden of the Houston Rockets was seen decked out in full camo gear. But what was most interesting was his choice of headwear, a hat that looks like the "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" logo but with an extra line.

Most people know that the conventional depiction of the roman numeral for four is "IV," but "IIII" is also an appropriate way to write the value, albeit a much less common (and often confusing or hard to read) notation.

So, is Harden's hat really the logo for the rumored new Black Ops game? Shortly after the story spread, an insider source told Kotaku that yes, the hat is indicative of what Activision and Treyarch have decided to be the logo for, well, "Call of Duty: Blacks Ops IIII."

Every day, more and more rumors and leaks keep coming out that seem to solidify and confirm the idea that this year's "Call of Duty" is a new title in the critically acclaimed Black Ops subseries of games. Just yesterday, a report surfaced that listings for "Black Ops 4" merchandise have appeared on internal databases for retailers.

Rumors regarding "Black Ops 4" first began to surface in early February when Marcus Sellars wrote about the upcoming game in a tweet. By his word, he claims that this year's "Call of Duty" entry would be a new Black Ops game and that it would be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and the Switch.

On top of that, Activision recently confirmed that Treyarch is heading development for "Call of Duty" this year, which makes it all the more likely that they are working on another Black Ops game to add to the series they started some years ago.

No confirmation has come out from either Activision nor Treyarch regarding these rumors.