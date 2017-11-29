'Call of Duty: WW2' DLC: Massive Leak Reveals Modes and Weapons Coming to the Game

(Photo: Sledgehammer Games/Activision) A screenshot from "Call of Duty: WW2:"

It looks like there are a lot of brand-new contents to look forward to in "Call of Duty: World War 2," at least based on a fresh leak.

The information was detailed in a YouTube video by MrJaRni, which was immediately taken down. Thankfully, Redditors managed to get a copy at least at the time of writing.

It is revealed in the leak that "Call of Duty: WW2" is getting bunch of new modes including Gun Game, where players beat others to earning a first kill with each weapon in the game. After successfully doing so, they get first dibs on the next weapon. The rest of the modes shown off in the clip are dubbed Infected, Control and Lockdown.

With regard to the new weapons coming to "Call of Duty: WW2," the leaked video showcased the Gewehr 43 and Sten although there was nothing revealed in the way of how they work.

It is unclear at the moment when this new content will be released. It is also unknown yet if they will be part of major expansions for the games or will be rolled out as a free update.

Activision is yet to make anything official so it looks like "Call of Duty: WW2" gamers will just have to wait on their word on the matter for now.

However, the fact that the new "Call of Duty: WW2" content was datamined to this degree without being confirmed by the publisher suggests that developer Sledgehammer Games is hard at work in putting it all together and could be close to releasing it.

Eurogamer points out that the hit shooter has always fallen victim to datamining with ardent players usually finding out a lot of what Activision would rather keep secret.

Clearly, the studio has big plans for "Call of Duty: WW2." What these are, official details should come out soon.