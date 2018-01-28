'Call of Duty: WW2' DLC: New The Resistance Trailer Released

(Photo: Activision) A screenshot showing the Occupation map from the upcoming "Call of Duty: WW2" DLC The Resistance.

As the release of the first "Call of Duty: World War 2" expansion The Resistance draws closer, Activision provides another look at the highly anticipated downloadable content (DLC).

The fast-paced new trailer showcases all three new multiplayer maps that will be added to the game. All of which provide unique gameplay experience for players as they put them in various situations.

The maps coming to Call of Duty: WW2" include Valkyrie, Anthropoid and Occupation — each of them represent the idea of resistance.

The first map, Anthropoid, is based in Prague, Czechoslovakia and is inspired by an operation named after it, which involve the assassination attempt on a high-ranking German officer during World War 2.

This map features a center lane divided by a river, with long-flanking paths that can be used by snipers for ranged attacks.

The second "Call of Duty: WW2" map from The Resistance is Occupation, a remake of a "Call of Duty" classic that takes the action to the streets and shops of Paris, which was overrun by German soldiers during.

Long side streets encourage mid-range combat, with nearby homes and storefronts lending defensive positions for ambush and recovery.

Last but not the least is Valkyrie, a map in the Masurian Woods, East Prussia inspired by The Wolf's Lair, Hitler's Eastern-front headquarters during Operation Barbarossa, which is the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union.

This is a medium-sized map with gameplay focused around a dangerous center lane covered by multiple overwatch positions and mounted machine guns.

The upcoming "Call of Duty: WW2" DLC 2 will also add a new mode called Operation Intercept, which involves getting French resistance fighters to safety, and a new Zombie mode chapter called The Darkest Shore.

The Resistance will be released on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) on Jan. 30. "Call of Duty: WW2" players on the Xbox One and PC; however, they will have to wait an extra month to get their hands on the expansion.