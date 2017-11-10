'Call Of Duty: WW2' Doubles 'Infinite Warfare' Sales In Three-Days

"Call of Duty: WW2" has sold more copies than its predecessor in the first three days of release. This is according to Activision, who revealed that the series returning to its Second World War roots sold twice as many copies as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

On its website, the publisher stated that Sledgehammer Games' new first-person shooter earned over $500 million globally in the first three days of its release. CEO Eric Hirschberg tried to increase the hype even further by comparing the figure to a pair of recent blockbuster films as well.

"'Call of Duty: WWII' returns the franchise to its roots and the results are incredible, selling twice as many units in its opening weekend as last year, and setting the day one record for full-game downloads on PlayStation 4," said Hirschberg. "Our $500 million opening weekend was not only bigger than 'Thor: Ragnarok,' it was bigger than the opening weekends of both 'Thor' and 'Wonder Woman' combined."

While it's a bit weird to compare the earnings of two products of different industries, Hirschberg got his message across. Nevertheless, this still doesn't come close to the true peak of the franchise's success when "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" sold $500 million worth of copies on day one of release.

Budget is now also a matter of consideration for developers and publishers as games get more and more expensive to make. It doesn't matter if a game earns $500 million if the profits remain stagnant and there are already rumors that "WW2" cost significantly higher to produce than "Infinite Warfare."

However, there's no denying that returning the stage to World War 2 contributed to the game's success. Activision even held its marketing campaign in this aspect. Perhaps gamers just aren't into "Call of Duty" straying too far from their roots, so next time leave the alien shooting and space battles to the guys at 343 Industries.

"Call of Duty: WW2" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.