"Call of Duty: WW2" is adding a whole range of content in their second major DLC, "The War Machine." The downloadable update will feature aerial combat in vintage fighter planes, new multiplayer maps, and even more Nazi zombies.

"The War Machine" is coming out on April 10, and it will become available for PlayStation 4 players before the rest, according to the game's DLC page. It will be the second major content pack for the game, and as a milestone update, there's a lot in store for all of the "Call of Duty" fans out there.

Activision/Sledgehammer Games The V2 map, a rocket development and test site located in rural Germany, is one of the new and fast-playing maps Activision has included in their latest DLC for "Call of Duty: WW2."

For multiplayer buffs, there are three brand new maps featured for the upcoming DLC. These maps are all over the place, and they are ways for Sledgehammer Games to "illustrate the might and global reach of the Nazi War Machine."

To keep things interesting in the multiplayer side of things, perhaps, these maps are expected to play very differently from each other, as well. Dunkirk, for example, takes players to the French seaside where they may start out on open beaches and boardwalks before having to tackle tight corridors.

The new Egypt map will take players for a tour both outside and inside the ancient pyramids of Giza, and it would be a scenic battleground whether it's outside on the hot sands of North Africa or inside a pyramid temple adorned with ancient writings.

The V2 map takes "Call of Duty: WW2" players back to familiar scenes, in rural Germany, but there will be little time to enjoy the scenery in this area. The rocket development and test site will be small and conducive to lightning-quick matches.

Call of Duty: WWII/Activision "Call of Duty: WWII" adds Dunkirk, Egypt and aerial dogfighting in "The War Machine: DLC Pack 2," the second expansion bundle for the game.

The highlight of the DLC, however, will be the aerial dogfights courtesy of a new War Mode mission, called "Operation Husky." It's a multi-objective scenario where players must first grab German intel found in the port towns of Palermo and Naples, as outlined by Polygon.

After transmitting the vital information to the Allied headquarters, players must then take a fighter plane and fly a combat mission to take out enemy planes. Aerial dogfights and tricky landings are on the menu as "Operation Husky" pilots secure the hostile skies for the Allied bombers.

Finally, the story of Doktor Straub continues, as "The Shadowed Throne" picks up where the cliffhanger ending of "Darkest Shores" left off. Instead of a remote island or some other isolated location, Nazi zombies are now in the heart of the conflict as Marie, Drostan, Olivia and Jefferson chase the Doktor among the hordes of undead and the city of Berlin burning around them.

"The War Machine" DLC for "Call of Duty: WW2" is set to come out on April 10 for the PlayStation 4, and at a later date for the Xbox One and PC.