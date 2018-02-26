'Call of Duty: WW2' Major Patch Slows Down Scoping Time, Speeds Up Mostly Everything Else

"Call of Duty: WW2" is looking to shake up the current gameplay meta, with Sledgehammer games coming up with what is essentially a nerf to quick scoping while speeding up whole sets of weapons in a bid to speed up gameplay.

In the "Call of Duty" series of games, aiming down the sights is the best way to boost not only the accuracy but also the damage of a weapon. As such, the time to Aim Down Sights, or ADS, plays a significant factor in how much a weapon is used in the game.

Call of Duty: WWII/Activision Call of Duty: WWII's single player campaign brings the second World War to a new gaming generation.

Sledgehammer Games is now looking to encourage players to use other weapons like Light Machineguns by slowing down the ADS of two of the very popular rifles in the game, the Kar98k and the M1903, as detailed in the patch notes the team has posted on Reddit.

The two sniper rifles now have slower ADS transition times, making them just a bit less reliable in securing an instant kill by aiming down the sights, a change that equates to "a slight quickscoping nerf" as Sledgehammer Games calls it.

"We expect these changes to speed up gameplay a bit and improve the overall MP experience for a lot of you," the "Call of Duty: WW2" developers said in their notes, followed by a list of weapons they have also speeded up to encourage players to use them more.

ADS times for submachine guns, or SMGs, and assault rifles have been made faster across the board, making them more viable even if they pack less damage per shot than the popular sniper rifles.

As a result of these changes, SMGs are now faster than Rifles, with the Light Machine Guns (LMGS) still slower than both, although lagging less behind now, as Dot eSports notes.

"In other words, there is now more of a distinction between class playstyles," as Sledgehammer Games pointed out.