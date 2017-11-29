'Call Of Duty: WW2' New Weapons And Modes Leaked

Sledgehammer Games/Activision Promo image for "Call of Duty: WWII's" war mode.

A recent leak has revealed new game modes and weapons destined for "Call of Duty: WW2." The leaked content are presumed to be a part of the game's future DLC (downloadable content) packs although some could arrive by way of Supply Drops or possibly added for free.

The new content was discovered by self-styled dataminer and modder MrJaRnii who put his findings on Youtube. The video was later taken down however, but not before it revealed a number of different game modes and weapons.

so the weapons video got taken down sorry guys not reuploading it. Once things get taken down i don't reupload that's why i said use your imagination — Mr JaRni (@MrJaRnii) November 25, 2017

The first mode to be showcased by MrJaRnii's video is Gun Game, the classic mode where players compete to be the first to earn a kill with each weapon in the game. As in previous iterations, players only need to secure one kill to be rotated from their current weapon to the next one. Other modes include Infected, Control, and Lockdown which were showcased by MrJaRnii by playing against bots.

Among the new weapons, fans got a glimpse of the German-made Gewehr 43 rifle and the iconic British Sten gun. Unfortunately, MrJaRnii's video didn't show how the guns perform so fans will just have to wait until these weapons are introduced in-game.

Speaking of introduction, it is currently unknown when all these new content will their way to "Call of Duty: WW2" or how they can be obtained. There is a pretty good chance that a number of them will be through Supply Drops though so players better keep an eye out for them.

This isn't the first time dataminers managed to leak new content before Sledgehammer or Activision can announce them. As of writing, they have yet to release a statement regarding the leaked modes and weapons. However, given that they are already in the game file itself, it's probably safe to say that it won't be long before they are released in-game.

"Call of Duty: WW2" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.