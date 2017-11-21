'Call of Duty: WW2' New Weapons: Three New Supply Drops Coming Soon

Activision/Sledgehammer Games Promotional still for "Call of Duty: WW2."

"Call of Duty: WW2" already has a lot lined up following its release earlier this month. New information suggests that at least three new types of Supply Drop headed to the shooter giving players something to look forward to this holiday season.

Currently, the game offers two types of Supply Drops: Regular and Rare. Soon, however, three new Supply Drop variants, namely Legendary, Epic and Weapon, will be added with the latter expected to contain new weapons for multiplayer.

Some guns and melee weapons have been teased in previous leaks. Some, such as the Enfield No.2, was already featured in the game's campaign mode while others were available in older "Call of Duty" games. Currently, the list of leaked weapons includes five rifles, four sub-machine guns, one light machine gun, three pistols, and three melee weapons.

Game developer Sledgehammer has yet to announce when these new Supply Drops will make their way to "Call of Duty: WW2." However, there is a chance that they may be added today when the paid-for currency, COD Points, will go live. It's expected that these drops will be purchasable using COD points as well as earned in-game.

In addition to the new Supply Drops, there appears to be a new Calling Card that players can earn by achieving 500 kills with each particular weapon. So far, however, no images of these cards have been leaked or released.

As for the game's next major update, it is expected to debut on Jan. 30 for the PlayStation 4 and probably somewhere around March for the Xbox One and PC. Dubbed "The Resistance," the expansion will likely feature additional content with the details to be announced possibly at this year's PlayStation Experience where the game is expected to have some major presence.

"Call of Duty: WWII" is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.