'Call of Duty: WW2' Player Reaches Master Prestige Without Shooting a Gun

Treyarch It has been three years since the last "Black Ops" game, perhaps its time to revisit that world?

Since "Call of Duty: WW2" was released in November, it has always been a magnet for gamers who want to pull off some unique gaming achievements. Just this week, a player has reached a particularly remarkable milestone when he successfully hit max level in the game without shooting a gun.

The gamer, YouTuber TheseKnivesOnly, was reportedly able to climb the ranks by using not guns but knives, ice picks, shovels and the bayonet. He started playing "Call of Duty" a long time ago, when the first Black Ops was released. Considering that he did not fire a gun to level up in the game, it's expected that it took him a lot of time to get to where he is now. In fact, ever since he started playing the game, he has racked up more than 32,000 kills and has only made use of the Recon Aircraft and Counter Recon score streaks.

In an interview with Kotaku, TheseKnivesOnly explained what particularly inspired him to use only the melee weapons in playing the game. "The main reason I was inspired to knife only was during a Search and Destroy match on WMD a random guy in the lobby hit a straight up tomahawk bomb defend. I thought it was the coolest thing ever and it sparked my interest for using knives," he said.

TheseKnivesOnly has been able to document his road to Master Prestige, showing off his ability to run the battlefield and gain experience points without shooting. So far, he is the only "Call of Duty: WW2" player in the world to achieve Master Prestige.

Meanwhile, Sledgehammer Games has released a 2 GB patch on PS4, Xbox One and PC on Monday to fix some bugs and issues on "Call of Duty: WW2." The newest patch is just the latest of the series of patches and updates released by the game developer to give fans a better gaming experience.