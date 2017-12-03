'Call Of Duty: WW2' Ranked Play Now Available for PS4 And Xbox

"Call Of Duty: WW2" is launching its Ranked Play mode for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, where players vie in four versus four matches to be the best at the game. The race up the leaderboards started on Friday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m. EST.

Sledgehammer Games, the studio behind "Call Of Duty: WW2," announced the start of "Season 1: The Placement Season" for the Ranked Play mode of the game by way of an update on their official site.

Call of Duty: WWII/Activision Call of Duty: WWII's single player campaign brings the second World War to a new gaming generation.

It's the first Ranked Play leaderboard for the home consoles, and how many points players earn this season, will determine which tier they start with when Season 2 begins.

In Ranked Play mode, players will be placed in teams by "Call of Duty: WW2's" matchmaking system which attempts to balance teams of four members each depending on their skill level. These matches, also known in "Call of Duty" parlance as "8s," can be one of several eSports game modes as well.

The most common "Call of Duty" eSports formats are well represented here, including, Search & Destroy, Capture the Flag, and Hardpoint. For Ranked Play, however, Sledgehammer Games is switching up the mechanics for each mode following the customizations first established by the "Call of Duty" World League, according to Gamespot.

Turrets placed around maps will be locked out from use, as well as Incendiary shells. For balance considerations, weapons like the Lewis, MG 42, MG 15 and Bren will be unavailable for use as well.

Special attachments, score streaks rewards, and certain equipment are also banned from players in this format.

This first season of Ranked Play is a more fluid run that lets "Call of Duty: WW2" collect enough data for matchmaking, as well as letting players earn enough points to unlock the highest tier that they can for Season 2.

Players can reach one of seven tiers, depending on how well they do in this Placement Season: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Masters, and Pro. The Pro tier is special in that only the top 100 players worldwide will be placed at this level.