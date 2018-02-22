'Call Of Duty: WW2' Studio Co-Founders Leave Game's Development Team

Two co-founders of Sledgehammer Games, maker of "Call of Duty: WW2," are logging out. Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey, among others, have started the company almost ten years ago, and have been with it until their recent departure.

The two industry veterans are now moving up the chain to take up executive positions in Activision, which is now the parent company of the studio, according to VG 247. That's as much as can be gleaned from the statement Schofield has released regarding their exit.

Call of Duty: WWII/Activision Call of Duty: WWII's single player campaign brings the second World War to a new gaming generation.

"We thank Activision for the wonderful opportunity to create and lead Sledgehammer Games," Schofield said also in behalf of Condrey, as quoted by Polygon.

"Now, it's time to try other things. Activision has offered me the opportunity to focus my energy on something I'm very passionate about, exploring new game ideas for the company. It's something I just couldn't pass up," he added.

As for Activision, the company refers to their new focus as "executive duties," with little to no other details aside from that. That leaves Sledgehammer Games and "Call of Duty: WW2" in the hands of Aaron Halon, also one of the co-founders of the studio. Halon was also a lead designer in all of the "Call of Duty" titles assigned to the studio.

Activision also assured "Call of Duty: WW2" fans that their exit will not affect the current schedule of the game's DLC releases.

Three "Call of Duty" games have been made by Sledgehammer Games in their tenure, which includes some of the most popular titles in the series. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" and "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" has been greeted with support from fans and critics.

They were generally better received than the latest "Call of Duty: WW2" and its loot boxes that drop out of the sky, in front of everyone.