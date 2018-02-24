'Call of Duty: WW2' Update: First Expansion To Arrive On Xbox One And PC

Activision A screenshot showing the Occupation map from the upcoming "Call of Duty: WW2" DLC The Resistance

The first expansion for "Call of Duty: WW2" will soon be arriving on the Xbox One and PC. After a month of watching PlayStation 4 owners enjoy "The Resistance," thanks to its exclusivity period with Sony, other platforms will be able to pick the DLC (downloadable) pack next week.

The expansion pack brings three new maps to the multiplayer shooter namely Valkyrie, Anthropoid, and Occupation, all of which revolve around the theme of resistance according to Sledgehammer.

Valkyrie is set in the Masurian Woods in East Prussia where Hitler's headquarters was located. The map features a dangerous center lane covered by multiple overwatch positions and mounted machine guns.

Occupation is set in occupied Paris and features long-side streets with nearby homes and shops creating the perfect for either ambush or cover. Finally, there's Anthropoid which is set in Prague, Czechoslovakia. Inspired by a famous assassination of high-ranking Nazi officials, the map features a center lane divided by a river, with long-flanking paths that can be used by snipers for ranged attacks.

A new War Mode map is also included in the DLC pack. Called Operation Intercept, players are tasked with rescuing French resistance fighters and escaping the war zone safely.

In addition to the new maps, the DLC pack also comes with a new chapter in the Nazi Zombies mode called the Darkest Shore. The new chapter is set in a "secluded" island and where players will battle smarter types of zombies through a new fog environmental effect that will even make it more difficult to spot approaching enemies.

The expansion is available with the "Call of Duty: WW2" season pass which costs $50 and comes with all the game's future updates. The DLC pack can also be purchased individually for $15.

Sledgehammer also released a new balance update ahead of the DLC release for the Xbox One and PC. The update mainly tackled the ADS (aiming down sight) mechanics of some weapons as well as the weapons themselves.

"Call of Duty: WW2" is currently available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.