'Call of Duty: WWII' News: Devs Announce New Maps, Game Modes in 'The Resistance' DLC Pack

Sledgehammer Games/Activision Promo image for "Call of Duty: WWII's" war mode.

Developers from Sledgehammer Games and Activision recently revealed the latest teaser for the first downloadable content of "Call of Duty: WWII" called "The Resistance."

As the title suggests, the upcoming DLC pack will let players experience becoming a fighter for the Resistance during the Second World War.

In a recent trailer for the DLC, Sledgehammer co-founder Michael Condrey confirmed that, story-wise, "The Resistance" was the continuation of "honoring the world's costliest war." He also mentioned the addition of three "iconic Resistance-themed maps" as well as the next chapter of the Nazi Zombies gameplay.

The developers also held the Resistance in high praises as they noted that in the real sense of history, it was composed of ordinary people who took up arms to fight against the Nazi occupation.

In the same video teaser, the Sledgehammer Games developer provided a sneak peek of the game maps to be introduced in the first "Call of Duty: WWII" DLC pack.

The first one was called the Valkyrie, and it was said to be designed mostly for multiplayer gameplay that had the elements for sniper lanes and close-range shooting across the middle spaces in the map.

The Valkyrie map was designed based on some parts of Prussia, which was also known during the war as Adolf Hitler's Wolf Lair.

The second map introduced in the trailer was called the Anthropoid, and it was inspired by the Prague, Czech Republic, especially the areas that were occupied by the Nazis during the war. Based on the preview, it was mainly set in the city. Developers explained that the Anthropoid will offer varied heights, thanks to the mid-rise buildings across the map.

Lastly, Sledgehammer announced the addition of the Occupation map that was set in Paris, France. Developers identified the city as being very "iconic to the Resistance movement," thus it is one of the most important contents in the entire DLC. In the same trailer, developers previewed the Eiffel Tower during the war as seen in the streets of Paris.

Meanwhile, "The Resistance" DLC will also bring a new War Mode game called Operation Intercept, which brings the players back to the operations of the French Forces of the Interior. Some of the missions included were of saving fellow Resistance fighters, gathering radio equipment, and plotting attacks.

As for the continuation of the Nazi Zombie mode, developers promised that players can expect one of the scariest Zombie maps ever introduced in the franchise with the map called The Darkest Shore. Based on the preview, its makers capitalized on adding heavy layers of fog that not only added to the creepiness of the map but also made it even more challenging to spot the enemies.

"The Resistance" DLC pack will first release on PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Reports expect the additional content to arrive about a month later to PC and Xbox One.